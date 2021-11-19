CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.36.

CRWD stock opened at $264.72 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $138.01 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

