Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 500,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

