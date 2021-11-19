Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone Sells 500,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00.
Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.