CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.