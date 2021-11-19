CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

CUBE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 3,106,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

