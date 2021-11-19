CubicFarm Systems’ (CUB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.
About CubicFarm Systems
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.