Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,728 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE CNS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

