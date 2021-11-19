Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $16,408,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $13,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

DNB opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

