Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 124.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

