Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 147,954 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,954 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.69 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

