CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $344.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average is $361.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

