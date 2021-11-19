CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,680 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

