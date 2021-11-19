CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 795.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,711.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,398.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,395.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

