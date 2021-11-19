CVA Family Office LLC Sells 310 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.