CVA Family Office LLC Sells 323,366 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

