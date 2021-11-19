CVA Family Office LLC Sells 5,296 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

