Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

