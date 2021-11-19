Cypress Capital Group Has $597,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

