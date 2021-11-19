Cypress Capital Group Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

