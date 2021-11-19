Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $229.61 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.