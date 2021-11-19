Cypress Capital Group Purchases Shares of 7,465 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

