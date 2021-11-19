Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,750 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.