Cypress Capital Group Sells 586 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

