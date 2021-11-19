D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DNZ opened at $9.74 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

