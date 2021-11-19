DA Davidson Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

