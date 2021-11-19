Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 1,807 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

