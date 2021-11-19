Danske Downgrades ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) to Sell

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $533.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

