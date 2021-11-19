Danske Downgrades ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) to Sell

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $533.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

