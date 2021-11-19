David S. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PG opened at $147.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 55.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

