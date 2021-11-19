DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 121.7% in October

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the October 14th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $95.50 on Friday. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

