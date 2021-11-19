Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,664.91

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,664.91 ($60.95) and traded as high as GBX 5,320 ($69.51). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 5,320 ($69.51), with a volume of 149,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,977.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,664.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,806 shares of company stock valued at $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

