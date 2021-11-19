Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Raymond James

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBCCF stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

