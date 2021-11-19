Deep Down (DPDW) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Deep Down (OTCMKTS: DPDW) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Deep Down to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Down and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Down 8.54% 15.61% 9.01% Deep Down Competitors -8.71% -11.83% -3.69%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deep Down and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Down Competitors 232 1357 1354 37 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Deep Down’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deep Down has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Down has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Down’s peers have a beta of 0.17, indicating that their average stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deep Down and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Down $12.98 million -$6.06 million 5.82 Deep Down Competitors $4.59 billion -$1.34 billion 3.23

Deep Down’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Deep Down. Deep Down is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deep Down beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc. focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. It supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized service teams and engineered technological solutions. The firm’s products include active heave compensator, carousels, moray termination system, subsea accumulator, bend limiters, engine order telegraph, non-helical umbilical, umbilical termination assembly, bend stiffener latcher, loose steel tube flying leads, and riser isolation valve and subsea isolation valve control systems. Deep Down was founded by Mary L. Budrunas and Ronald E. Smith in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

