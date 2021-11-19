Deeper Network (DPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.32 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $187.44 million and $3.32 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00093810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.86 or 0.07315300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,166.91 or 1.00477499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

