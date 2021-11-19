Denali Advisors LLC Buys 70,200 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $835,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,950. The stock has a market cap of $735.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.