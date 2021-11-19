Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,137. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

