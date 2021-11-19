Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,640 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 126.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.20. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,159. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

