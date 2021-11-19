Denali Advisors LLC Sells 27,082 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,082 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.