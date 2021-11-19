Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,581. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

