Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,207 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $54.01. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

