Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,769 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

