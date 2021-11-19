Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.60

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.