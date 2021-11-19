Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNN. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

