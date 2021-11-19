DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100,532.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. DePay has a market cap of $3.50 million and $100,532.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

