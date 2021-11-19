Desjardins Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$62.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $45.26.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

