Desjardins Cuts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KPTSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of KPTSF opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

