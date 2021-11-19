Desjardins Trims Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Target Price to C$0.75

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.