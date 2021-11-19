Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Up 6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 92,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,025,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

