Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

NYSE DESP remained flat at $$12.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.34. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Despegar.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Despegar.com worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

