Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,960. The firm has a market cap of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.