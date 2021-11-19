Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €57.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.38 ($111.03).

BC8 opened at €63.80 ($75.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($81.84).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

