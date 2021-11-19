Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €260.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €279.08 ($328.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

